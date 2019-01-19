News

Full commercial vehicle bans to begin Saturday afternoon

According to 511pa.com, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will enact full commercial vehicle bans statewide beginning Saturday, January 19, 2019 at noon on the following interstates and the PA Turnpike: I-70, I-76, I-78, I-79, I-80, I-81, I-83, I-84, I-86, I-90, I-99, I-176, I-180, I-279, I-283, I-376, I-380, I-476, I-579, I-676, US 22 (Lehigh & Northampton County), and PA 33.

