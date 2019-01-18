Giuliani clarifies collusion comments

President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is clarifying comments he made about possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

This follows an interview on CNN last night that's been getting a lot of attention. Giuliani was discussing the topic of collusion with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Specifically, they were talking about allegations that Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort shared polling data with a business associate with ties to Russia.

"I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign. I have no idea. I said the President of the United States. There is not a single bit of evidence the President of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here. Conspired with the Russians to hack the DNC," said Giuliani.

Today, Giuliani issued a new statement. He said he represents only Trump and not the campaign.

He also said he has no knowledge of collusion by any of the thousands of people who worked on the campaign.