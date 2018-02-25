News

HUD awards Puerto Rico $1.5 billion for hurricane recovery efforts

By:

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 12:00 PM EST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 12:00 PM EST

HUD awards Puerto Rico $1.5 billion for hurricane recovery efforts

Hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico got a financial lifeline.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development said it is awarding the island $1.5 billion to help it recover from Hurricane Maria.

The money will be used as grants to support the long-term recovery of seriously damaged homes and businesses.

Housing Secretary Ben Carson said HUD will also cut red tape to speed up Puerto Rico's recovery.

Officials said earlier this week that nearly half a million electric customers remain without power.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

WEATHER ALERT

There is 1 area under alert.   DETAILS >>>

Allentown, PA 18102

46°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Features
LIVE: Eagle Cam
swfleaglecam.com

LIVE: Eagle Cam

Weather
LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam
iStock

LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam

Sports
2018 Olympics: Medal Count
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

2018 Olympics: Medal Count

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners