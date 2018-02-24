Joe Paterno movie coming to HBO
Al Pacino will star as the late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in a new biopic coming to HBO.
HBO released a new trailer for the film Friday.
The network said the film will focus on Paterno dealing with the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.
It will premiere on April 7th.
