John McCain to be honored in Washington, D.C. funeral service on Saturday

Saturday is the final goodbye for Senator John McCain in Washington.

He'll be eulogized by two former presidents.

At McCain's request, former Presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat, and George W. Bush, a Republican, will speak about the senator at his final event at Washington National Cathedral.

President Trump was asked to stay away from all events during McCain's five-day, cross-country funeral procession.

Before Saturday's service, the procession will pass by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where his widow Cindy will lay a wreath.

McCain was famously a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

He'll then be buried Sunday in a private ceremony at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

McCain died on August 25 at the age of 81 from brain cancer.