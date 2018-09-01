News

John McCain to be honored in Washington, D.C. funeral service on Saturday

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 07:12 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:10 AM EDT

Saturday is the final goodbye for Senator John McCain in Washington.

He'll be eulogized by two former presidents.

At McCain's request, former Presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat, and George W. Bush, a Republican, will speak about the senator at his final event at Washington National Cathedral.

President Trump was asked to stay away from all events during McCain's five-day, cross-country funeral procession.

Before Saturday's service, the procession will pass by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where his widow Cindy will lay a wreath.

McCain was famously a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

He'll then be buried Sunday in a private ceremony at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

McCain died on August 25 at the age of 81 from brain cancer. 

