$25,000 Wells Fargo grant to help more than 1,000 Bethlehem school students 69 News Wells Fargo Check Presentation 1-14-19 (1) (l-r): Vivian Robledo-Shorey, Mike Pany, Theodoro Quinones, Marci Ronald-Lesko, Nick Giordano [ + - ] 69 News Wells Fargo Check Presentation 1-14-19 (2) (l-r): Mike Pany, Theodoro Quinones, Marci Ronald-Lesko, Nick Giordano, Vivian Robledo-Shorey [ + - ] 69 News Wells Fargo Check Presentation 1-14-19 (1) (l-r): Vivian Robledo-Shorey, Mike Pany, Theodoro Quinones, Marci Ronald-Lesko, Nick Giordano [ + - ] 69 News Wells Fargo Check Presentation 1-14-19 (2) (l-r): Mike Pany, Theodoro Quinones, Marci Ronald-Lesko, Nick Giordano, Vivian Robledo-Shorey [ + - ]

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Wells Fargo Foundation announced Monday the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley (UWGLV) is the recipient of a $25,000 grant to support the Leader in Me program at three sites in the Bethlehem Area School District.

The Wells Fargo grant will fund programming for 1,000 students in kindergarten to grade five at Calypso, Clearview and Governor Wolf elementary schools.

“We’re proud of our commitment to the Bethlehem Area School District and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley,” said Mike Pany, Wells Fargo’s Community Relations Manager for Greater Pennsylvania.

“With this grant, we’re proud to empower students, staff and families with the skills they need to become life-ready leaders and we look forward to playing an active role in Leader in Me by volunteering at the school sites.”

The Leader in Me process teaches leadership principles, creates a leadership culture and aligns academic systems which results in decreased absences, improved student behavior and ultimately increased academic achievement.

Leader in Me schools accomplish this by incorporating leadership principles and practices school wide, including the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, which allows schools to build systems that empower students to learn and practice leadership skills – both at school and at home.

“This opportunity, in partnership with Franklin Covey, is a perfect synergy for our organization,” said David Lewis, president of UWGLV, which became the local sponsor of Leader in Me in November.

“We’re grateful to Wells Fargo for supporting United Way’s and Bethlehem Area School District’s efforts to develop leaders of all ages. Education is the center point of our investments, our community-building efforts and our commitment to the region.

"We have a bold goal to increase the number of third-graders reading on grade level by 50 percent by 2022. Leader in Me aligns with other United Way initiatives such as Community Schools, trauma-informed classrooms, case management and parent and family engagement to create a powerful combination.”

The Leader in Me process is currently being implemented at 38 schools in the Allentown, Salisbury, Bangor, Bethlehem and Easton area school districts, impacting 17,000 students and 1,000 teachers.