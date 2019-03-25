'Impractical Jokers' troupe to bring comedy tour to the Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Get ready to laugh at the 2019 Great Allentown Fair.

The stars of truTV's hit series Impractical Jokers will take the stage Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The comedy troupe known as The Tenderloins announced their new "The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour."

Tickets for $59, $79 and $109 go on sale Friday, March 29 at the Fair Box Office and on Ticketmaster.