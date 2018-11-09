1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police and emergency responders were called to the scene of the deadly three-car crash on Riverview Drive in Lehigh Township around 3 p.m. Thursday.

That's where they found a Harley Davidson motorcycle, red Jeep Cherokee and silver Chevy Impala tangled with people still inside.

Police believe the driver of the silver Impala could have caused the collision.

"For whatever reason it had veered across the double yellow line into the oncoming lane of travel and struck the black Harley Davidson that was coming northbound head on," said Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel.

The driver of the Impala is currently in the hospital with injuries as is the driver of the Jeep Cherokee.

But a passenger in the Impala, 86-year-old Joanne Fisher of Allentown, died at the scene.

The Northampton County coroner says Fisher died of multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

The driver of the Harley also died a short time after at a nearby hospital, and has yet to be identified.

"Six days we've had three fatal crashes," Fogel said.

The first, 69 News reported last Friday, took the life of 76 year-old Richard Bowman, a former head football coach at Saucon Valley.

Chief Fogel hopes it's not the start of a trend as we enter the holiday season.

"There's obviously going to be a lot more traffic on the roadways and people need to be very cognizant," he said.

With Route 145 a prime spot for speeding, you can expect heavy enforcement in the coming months.

"We're out here as much as we can be out here but the motorists need to do their part and slow down, be more aware because we certainly hate to see these results," Fogel said.

However, police say speed was not a factor in this crash. They continue to investigate.

