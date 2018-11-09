1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police and emergency responders were called to the scene of the deadly three-car crash on Riverview Drive in Lehigh Township around 3 p.m. Thursday.
That's where they found a Harley Davidson motorcycle, red Jeep Cherokee and silver Chevy Impala tangled with people still inside.
Police believe the driver of the silver Impala could have caused the collision.
"For whatever reason it had veered across the double yellow line into the oncoming lane of travel and struck the black Harley Davidson that was coming northbound head on," said Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel.
The driver of the Impala is currently in the hospital with injuries as is the driver of the Jeep Cherokee.
But a passenger in the Impala, 86-year-old Joanne Fisher of Allentown, died at the scene.
The Northampton County coroner says Fisher died of multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
The driver of the Harley also died a short time after at a nearby hospital, and has yet to be identified.
"Six days we've had three fatal crashes," Fogel said.
The first, 69 News reported last Friday, took the life of 76 year-old Richard Bowman, a former head football coach at Saucon Valley.
Chief Fogel hopes it's not the start of a trend as we enter the holiday season.
"There's obviously going to be a lot more traffic on the roadways and people need to be very cognizant," he said.
With Route 145 a prime spot for speeding, you can expect heavy enforcement in the coming months.
"We're out here as much as we can be out here but the motorists need to do their part and slow down, be more aware because we certainly hate to see these results," Fogel said.
However, police say speed was not a factor in this crash. They continue to investigate.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
As opposed to the notable 11.3 percent increase in 2018, Salisbury Township's budget for next year calls for no tax increase. The document will be available for public inspection Nov. 9, both online and at the municipality's office.Read More »
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office
- Students come together to present birthday gift to classmate
- Foster kids in need of winter coats
- Lafayette College dorm plan gets preliminary approval
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
Latest From The Newsroom
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Quakertown School Board ponders meeting changes
- Man in custody after crashing into Douglass Township home
- Sears at Berkshire Mall closing
- No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
- Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office
- Solid quarter reported by EnerSys
- New Jersey man arrested in relation to string of Hackettstown incidents