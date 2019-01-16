15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit and run
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Allentown Tuesday evening.
Allentown Assistant Chief Steve Vangelo said the incident happened at 10th and Harrison streets around 6 p.m.
The boy was transported to a local hospital.
Police are currently searching for the vehicle involved. Police did not have a description of the vehicle.
An accident reconstruction team is currently on the scene.
Anybody with information can contact Allentown police at 610-437-7753.
