15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit and run

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Allentown Tuesday evening.

Allentown Assistant Chief Steve Vangelo said the incident happened at 10th and Harrison streets around 6 p.m.

The boy was transported to a local hospital.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle involved. Police did not have a description of the vehicle.

An accident reconstruction team is currently on the scene.

Anybody with information can contact Allentown police at 610-437-7753.