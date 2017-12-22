$1.5M in grants given for Northampton Co. parking garage, borough hall
Two projects in Northampton County have been awarded redevelopment grants totaling over $1 million.
$500,000 will be provided for Freemansburg Borough Municipal Complex improvements and $1 million will go toward the North Fourth Street Parking Deck.
State Representative Robert Freeman says the parking garage is important as an increased number of people are coming to downtown Easton and the borough hall will benefit from improved facilities.
