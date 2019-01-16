19-year-old woman stabbed in Walnutport
WALNUTPORT, Pa. - A 19-year-old woman was stabbed in Northampton County late Tuesday evening.
The woman suffered a stab wound to her lower back, according to a news release from the Walnutport Police Department. She was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown.
According to the release, police have identified a suspect and they are completing their investigation prior to filing criminal charges.
There is no threat to the public as a result of this incident, according to police.
