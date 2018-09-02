2 injured in East Allen Township crash
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a scary looking crash in East Allen Township, Northampton County.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of Seemsville Road.
Crews at the scene said two people were taken to the hospital.
No word on their condition.
