2 shot in Wilson Borough Saturday morning
EASTON, Pa. - Two people were shot early Saturday morning in Wilson Borough.
According to Wilson Borough Police, police responded to 1700 Butler Street around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Evidence of a shooting was found inside and officers were later informed two gunshot victims walked into an area hospital.
One was a 28-year-old Easton resident and the other is a 36-year-old Wilson Borough resident.
Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to survive.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Northampton County 911 Center at 610-759-2200 or Detective Jason Hillis at 610-258-8542 or jhillis@wilsonpd.org.
