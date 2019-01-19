2 shot in Wilson Borough Saturday morning

EASTON, Pa. - Two people were shot early Saturday morning in Wilson Borough.

According to Wilson Borough Police, police responded to 1700 Butler Street around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Evidence of a shooting was found inside and officers were later informed two gunshot victims walked into an area hospital.

One was a 28-year-old Easton resident and the other is a 36-year-old Wilson Borough resident.

Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Northampton County 911 Center at 610-759-2200 or Detective Jason Hillis at 610-258-8542 or jhillis@wilsonpd.org.