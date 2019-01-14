Lehigh Valley

2019 Northampton County hotel tax grant awards announced



Posted: Jan 14, 2019 04:13 PM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 04:13 PM EST

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced the recipients of the 2019 Hotel Tax Grant Awards Monday.

A total of $460,400 will be awarded to Northampton municipalities and federally registered non-profit 501(c)3 or 501(c)4 organizations.

The funds will be used to for community development initiatives or to promote tourism. All funded events and activities must be held in the county.

Hotel Tax funds are provided for under Northampton County Resolution No. 440 of 2005, as authorized by P.L. 307 of 2000 and amended by Act 12 of 2005, by imposing a Hotel Room Rental Tax of 4% on hotel guests. Airbnb has collected the tax in Northampton County since Aug. 1, 2018.

The award recipients are listed below:

Grand Total $460,400.00

ArtsQuest Christkindlmarkt Expansion & Public Art Installation                                                    

$25,000.00

Bach Choir 112th Bethlehem Bach Festival                                                                                          

$15,000.00

Bangor Borough/Historic Bangor Business Association HBBA Downtown Events                        

$9,200.00

Bethlehem Area Public Library  Bob Cohen Room at BAPL                                                                

$20,000.00

Borough of Freemansburg Restoration of Interior of Locktender's House                                      

$15,000.00

Borough of Hellertown Music in the Park

$3,300.00                                                                                  

Borough of Nazareth Welcome Signs                                                                                                    

$8,000.00

Celtic Cultural Alliance, 2019 Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival                                          

$20,000.00

City of Bethlehem, Gateway Welcome Sculptures                                                                              

$45,000.00

City of Easton, Karl Stiner Arts Trail Overhead Sign                                                                        

$7,400.00

Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, Slate Belt Marketing and Promotion              

$22,500.00

D& L National Heritage Corridor Special Exhibition & Collaborative Marketing Effort                      

$10,000.00

Friends of Johnston, Inc., Marketing & 100th Anniversary Gala Support                                          

$10,500.00

Greater Easton Development Partnership  Easton Ambassadors                                                      

$40,000.00

Greater Easton Development Partnership  Easton Events                                                                  

$10,000.00

Hanover Township Hanover Days Community Carnival

$4,900.00

Historic Bethlehem Museum & Sites Heritage Tours Program

$15,000.00

Historic Bethlehem Museum & Sites 1750/1761 Moravian Smithy Program

$15,000.00

Lehigh Township Historical Society What's That Building?

$6,900.00

Moravian College Docents on Main

$20,000.00

Moravian Historical Society Public Programming & Operational Support

$20,000.00

National Museum of Industrial History NMIH Regional Tourism Marketing Campaign

$20,000.00

Nazareth Center for the Arts Operational & Equipment Funding

$5,800.00

Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society Support of NCHGS Mission

$20,000.00

Palmer Township Palmer Township Community Weekend

$8,000.00

Pennsylvania Play House Theatre Lighting System Overhaul

$10,000.00

State Theatre Center for the Arts, Inc. Ballroom Kitchen Improvements

$20,000.00

Steelworkers' Archives, Inc. Steeples and Steel

$5,400.00

Touchstone Theatre Christmas City Follies

$3,500.00

Via Events, Inc. 2019 LVHN Via Marathon

$25,000.00

