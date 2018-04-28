24-year-old man killed in Allentown shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to the fatal Allentown shooting that occurred Thursday night.

District Attorney Jim Martin announced Anderson Jorge Cruz, of no current address, is facing charges of criminal homicide.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Officials responded to a shooting Thursday shortly after 8 p.m. in Allentown's 300 block of Linden Street.

Upon arrival they found Juan Alfredo Sanchez, 24, of Allentown with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Martin says based on an investigation of the shooting, it is alleged Cruz fatally shot Sanchez.

A witness told police Sanchez and Cruz got into a verbal argument that resulted in a physical altercation. He or she said she saw Cruz with a handgun, heard two gunshots and heard Cruz say to Sanchez, "I didn't mean to do this" or "I didn't want to do this". The witness then observed Sanchez lying on the ground, according to the affidavit.

Officials say Cruz got into his 2012 silver Hyundai, bearing a Pennsylvania registration of JWB 7952, and fled the scene quickly.