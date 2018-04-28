24-year-old man killed in Allentown shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to the fatal Allentown shooting that occurred Thursday night.
District Attorney Jim Martin announced Anderson Jorge Cruz, of no current address, is facing charges of criminal homicide.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Officials responded to a shooting Thursday shortly after 8 p.m. in Allentown's 300 block of Linden Street.
Upon arrival they found Juan Alfredo Sanchez, 24, of Allentown with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Martin says based on an investigation of the shooting, it is alleged Cruz fatally shot Sanchez.
A witness told police Sanchez and Cruz got into a verbal argument that resulted in a physical altercation. He or she said she saw Cruz with a handgun, heard two gunshots and heard Cruz say to Sanchez, "I didn't mean to do this" or "I didn't want to do this". The witness then observed Sanchez lying on the ground, according to the affidavit.
Officials say Cruz got into his 2012 silver Hyundai, bearing a Pennsylvania registration of JWB 7952, and fled the scene quickly.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
WEATHER ALERTS
Lehigh Valley News
-
Grand slam powers Pigs past RailRiders
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Roman Quinn defeat the RailRiders on Friday.Read More »
- Jim Thorpe community rallies behind Tyler Kowatch
- Lafayette College revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree
- Superintendent condemns administrator for argument with parent
- Police search for man charged in fatal Allentown shooting
- Police arrest armed, wanted man on Lehigh University campus
- Bethlehem man gets life in prison after opioid overdose death
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lafayette College revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree
- Analyst reacts to Berks County political shake up
- Jim Thorpe community rallies behind Tyler Kowatch
- 24-year-old man killed in Allentown shooting
- US Rep. Pat Meehan resigns following misconduct allegations
- Berks man inducted into Santa Claus Hall of Fame
- Humane Society seeking foster homes for sheltered kittens
- Pocono-based artist's work featured in New York penthouse
- Penn-Bernville students dance, twirl for good cause
- Drug take back program offers free Fightins tickets to fans