26 restaurants compete in annual chili cook off in South Bethlehem VIDEO: Bethlehem Chili Cook Off Video

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - 26 local restaurants competed in the annual chili cook-off in South Bethlehem Saturday.

It's the 23rd year competing chilies contended for the title of "People's Choice Best Chili" and the "Celebrity Judge's Top Choice."

Chile tasting "stations" were set up in local shops and restaurants, as well as the South Bethlehem Greenway.