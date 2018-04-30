2nd annual Fish with a Trooper Day held at Leaser Lake

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - State police and children enjoyed a day of fishing together in Lehigh County.

The second annual Fish With A Trooper Day was held Sunday at Leaser Lake in New Tripoli.

Twenty-five troopers from Troop M paired with 25 kids from the Lehigh Valley to teach them how to fish for trout.

Organizers say the event provides children with a positive experience with law enforcement.

They say it's a great experience for both the children and all the adults involved in the event.

"It's an overwhelming response. Get a lot of support from the community. The kids seem to love it," said Trooper Marc Allen of the PSP Bethlehem barracks.

Fish With A Trooper Day was sponsored by The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Team X Sports Orefield.