2nd annual Fish with a Trooper Day held at Leaser Lake
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - State police and children enjoyed a day of fishing together in Lehigh County.
The second annual Fish With A Trooper Day was held Sunday at Leaser Lake in New Tripoli.
Twenty-five troopers from Troop M paired with 25 kids from the Lehigh Valley to teach them how to fish for trout.
Organizers say the event provides children with a positive experience with law enforcement.
They say it's a great experience for both the children and all the adults involved in the event.
"It's an overwhelming response. Get a lot of support from the community. The kids seem to love it," said Trooper Marc Allen of the PSP Bethlehem barracks.
Fish With A Trooper Day was sponsored by The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Team X Sports Orefield.
