2nd fatal Lehigh Township crash victim ID'd

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The second victim in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 145 in Lehigh Township Thursday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Carbon County coroner, the second victim in the crash was Kellen Kuhn, 63, of Walnutport. Kuhn, who was the operator of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, died at Palmerton Hospital.

The motorcycle, a silver Chevy Impala and a red Jeep Cherokee were the vehicles involved in the crash. A passenger in the Impala, 86-year-old Joanne Fisher of Allentown, died at the scene. The Northampton County coroner said Joanne Fisher died of multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental. The driver of the Impala was identified as John Fisher of Allentown. He sustained multiple severe injuries and was flown by MedEvac to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The driver of the Cherokee was identified as Gloria Fisher of Aquashicola. She was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained a head injury after striking the windshield.

According to a press release from the Lehigh Township Police Department, the Impala was traveling southbound and swerved right then swerved hard to the left, then entered the oncoming lane of travel, colliding head-on with the Harley Davidson and Jeep Cherokee.