2nd lawsuit filed against the Diocese of Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Diocese of Allentown is hit with another lawsuit coming out of the grand jury report on church sex abuse, this time from a survivor who says the church sent a a predator priest to get therapy then put him back at the parish where he allegedly molested a child.
The lawsuit filed in Lehigh County court says in 1991, Father Bruno Tucci admitted to the Diocese of Allentown that he molested a young parishioner. The suit says Tucci was sent to the Servants of the Paraclete in New Mexico for treatment.
But afterward, was returned to his assignment at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Nesquehoning. Attorneys say Tucci molested their client in 2001.
"This is a case that's not just about a child abuser it's about an organization that for its own purposes as we alleged in the complaint kept the abuser in an active ministry, it kept him in close contact with children including our client," said attorney Gerald Williams.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of John Doe, not his real name, who is now 29. The suit names the Diocese, Bishop Schlert, former Bishop Edward Cullen and the Servants of the Paraclete. Tucci, who left he ministry in 2002 and was defrocked in 2007 is also named.
The Diocese of Allentown released a statement saying: Bishop Alfred Schlert has acted immediately on any allegations, removing the priest from ministry and notifying law enforcement. ?? Abuse is abhorrent and has no place in the Church. Bishop Schlert has apologized to victims and has set a clear tone of zero tolerance, and of keeping children safe.
This is the second local lawsuit filed following a grand jury report on Catholic Church sex abuse. The first was filed by survivor Julianne Bortz and claims the Cathiolic Church tried to smear Bortz' reputation after she reported her abuse.
Bortz and a number of other survivors will be in Harrisburg Wednesday to urge lawmakers to pass legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations and allow a 2-year window for lawsuits.
