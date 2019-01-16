3 DUI convictions in 5 years land driver in jail after fender bender

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With three drunk driving convictions under her belt and facing new charges for a crash, an Easton woman finds herself in county jail.

Bethlehem police have charged Kaneesha M. Holmes in connection with a Jan. 6 wreck on Schoenersville Road. When District Judge Wayne Maura arraigned the 29-year-old Tuesday night, he denied bail, citing her three previous DUI convictions since 2016.

The judge deemed her dangerous as an habitual offender, according to court records.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to a crash about 4:45 p.m. Jan. 6 at Schoenersville Road and Avenue C, where a Nissan Altima rear-ended a BMW motorcycle. Both vehicles pulled into a nearby Sheetz parking lot.

The motorcyclist told police that the other driver – later identified as Holmes – went inside the Sheetz and didn’t come back out, according to court records. An officer checked the Sheetz and couldn’t find her, so he secured a photo of Holmes off surveillance footage.

Police said documents inside the Nissan contained Holmes’ name. A records check showed an outstanding warrant and that her driver’s license was suspended because of DUI convictions. The picture on her driver’s license matched the surveillance photo from Sheetz, police said. Holmes is not facing drunk driving charges in relation to her latest arrest.

Court records show Allentown police arrested Holmes for DUI in December 2014. Colonial Regional police arrested her for DUI in September 2015 and November 2016.

She pleaded guilty in May 2016 to the Allentown DUI charges and was sentenced to up to 6 months in prison.

Court records show she was sentenced in Northampton County Court in December 2016 to up to 6 months in prison in connection to her September 2015 DUI arrest. In August 2017, a judge sentenced her to up to 1 year in prison after pleading guilty to DUI for her November 2016 arrest.

She was granted work release for her most recent DUI conviction, but court records show that case as inactive. Records also show guilty pleas in Northampton County to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.

Bethlehem police charges Holmes, of Butler Street in Easton, with accident involving damage, being an habitual offender, careless driving and driving with a suspended license. She remains in Lehigh County Jail to await a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing.