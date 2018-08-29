3D printer pointing the way to innovation at local hospital

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Surgery prep at one local hospital now includes firing up the printer.

St. Luke's Hospital is using a 3D printer as a key training tool. The kind of print job you ask for when you need a hand.

"We can make dark skin, light skin," said Megan Augustine, network director for assimilation at St. Luke's. "We can make the skin have more fat, have more muscle. Obviously, no two humans are built the same way."

The hospital received the new 3D printer as part of a grant four weeks ago.

Since then, they have been making at least two body parts a week and hopefully pointing the way toward better training and more innovation.

"I don't want to say we are behind the times," said Augustine. "We're definitely where we need to be in terms of a 3D printer."

The skeletal parts are covered with synthetic skin for staff to work on suturing techniques. The printer can also add injuries to any body part requested.

In the past, the hospital would have to send out for these training materials, but the new printer allows doctors and patients to actually see the injury and the body part being worked on before surgery.

Officials say they are seeing a 75 percent decrease in cost.

Some parts can be made in two hours and more complex pieces take up to 100 hours.

"We're going to see a lot of different things with the 3D printer and how it can certainly help patients," added Augustine.

