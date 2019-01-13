5 years after deadly hit and run, police continue searching for leads

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Five years ago this month, a New Jersey man was killed in a hit-and-run on Route 22 in Northampton County.

State Police said they are continuing to search for leads in hopes of finally tracking down the driver who hit the man and took off.

Back in January 2014, 60-year-old Paul Agens of Hamburg, New Jersey was putting gas into his vehicle on the side of the highway in Bethlehem Township.

That's when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The case quickly went cold because of a lack of leads.

Police said an analysis by an FBI lab indicates the victim was hit by either a white Chevrolet Express or GMC Savana made between 1996 and 2002.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Bethlehem.