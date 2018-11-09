A Veterans Day homecoming at Ritter Elementary School

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Ritter Elementary School's 34th annual Veterans Day program marked a homecoming of sorts.

Students at the Allentown elementary school on Friday welcomed four veterans who are former graduates of the school, including 95-year-old World War II veteran Carl Brown.

"It's a privilege to be here," Brown said. "And these kids are so good and so polite, and I feel great knowing that our country will be in good hands when they get older."

The program included performances from teachers and students and marked the culmination of a annual project in which fifth grade students interview local veterans.

WFMZ's Lenneia Batiste visited Ritter Elementary to take in the celebration.