A Veterans Day homecoming at Ritter Elementary School
4 school alumni attended Friday's program
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Ritter Elementary School's 34th annual Veterans Day program marked a homecoming of sorts.
Students at the Allentown elementary school on Friday welcomed four veterans who are former graduates of the school, including 95-year-old World War II veteran Carl Brown.
"It's a privilege to be here," Brown said. "And these kids are so good and so polite, and I feel great knowing that our country will be in good hands when they get older."
The program included performances from teachers and students and marked the culmination of a annual project in which fifth grade students interview local veterans.
WFMZ's Lenneia Batiste visited Ritter Elementary to take in the celebration.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
A Veterans Day homecoming at Ritter Elementary School
Four school alumni and veterans attended Friday's annual Veterans Day programRead More »
- Rain arriving later and becoming heavy at times
- Partial roof collapse closes East Fourth Street in Bethlehem
- Train and Goo Goo Dolls set to headline Musikfest 2019
- No property tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Bethlehem planners split on plan to turn a house into financial office
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated A Veterans Day homecoming at Ritter Elementary School
- Updated Rain arriving later and becoming heavy at times
- Updated Partial roof collapse closes East Fourth Street in Bethlehem
- Anthony Droz visits 69News at Sunrise to talk about celebrating Veterans Day
- Sunrise Chef: Fresh Fridays Local Food Market
- Backstreet Boys to perform at Hersheypark Stadium
- Train and Goo Goo Dolls set to headline Musikfest 2019
- Life Lessons: Early signs of lung and heart trouble
- Quakertown school board ponders meeting changes
- Man in custody after crashing car, running into Douglass Twp. home