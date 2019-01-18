Accused robber tells police that pill addiction drove him to crime

MGN Image

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man accused of twice robbing a center city convenience store in roughly two weeks allegedly told police that a drug addiction drove him to it.

Authorities charged Xavier Liciaga-Dejesus, of North Bradford Street, with robbery and theft in connection to the Nov. 27 and Dec. 14 robberies of the Allentown Mini Mart at 401 Turner St. District Judge Wayne Maura arraigned the 24-year-old Thursday night, setting bail at $100,000.

During the November robbery, an employee said a masked man walked into the store pointing what he believed was a handgun. The robber jumped the counter and stole about six packs of Newport cigarettes and about $200 from the register, according to court records.

Video surveillance showed that the robber wore a tan rag over the bottom half of his face. The video also showed a distinctive jacket, a tattoo on the top of his left hand and a pony tail with the sides of his head shaved, according to records.

During the December robbery, the robber – armed with a knife and wearing a red ski mask – made off with about eight packs of Newports and about $300. Police said he was wearing the same jacket as in the November robbery, and video surveillance this time showed a distinctive tattoo on the top of his right hand.

The description of the robber was disseminated to Allentown police officers, and an officer on Thursday morning recognized Liciaga-Dejesus’s hair and hand tattoos. During an interview with police, he allegedly admitted having a prescription pill addiction and identified himself from the surveillance footage.

But he told police that he didn’t remember committing either robbery because he was high. Liciaga-Dejesus allegedly admitted to the robberies because he needed money to buy more prescription pills.

Police charged Liciaga-Dejesus with two felony counts of robbery and two misdemeanor counts of theft. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 24.