Lehigh Valley

Actor with local ties wins award

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 05:44 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 05:45 PM EST

Actor with local ties wins award

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - From late night talk show host Jay Leno on HBO's 1996 movie The Late Shift to telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in a Geico commercial, range has never been an issue in Danny Roebuck's 35-year acting career. 

His 2017 film Getting Grace takes a comedic and dramatic look at a teenage girl dying of cancer.

"If you don't approach these terrible situations with some humor it's going to eat you alive,?? it's eat you alive," said Roebuck.

He shot the movie in his hometown of Bethlehem.

"The Lehigh Valley chose me. Somehow I ended up here and I think lately it's because God knew I would tell the story of this place," he said of his hometown.

That local promotion led to ArtsQuest awarding him its Pinnacle of the Arts award. The Linny Award's highest honor goes to locals who achieve worldwide creativity but still highlight the local.

"Allows us to showcase what we know to be true to everyone else in the world. The value is the other people want to come here and want to be a part of this," said Jane George of ArtsQuest.

With Getting Grace, Roebuck showcased the range of emotions for those fighting pediatric cancer. The equal parts humor and sadness put the spotlight on an often overlooked disease says Tracey Stauffer of the Lehigh Valley Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Stauffer is the mother of a cancer survivor.

"It gives people who are not in our pediatric cancer community just a little bit of a glimpse of what we deal with on a day to day, minute to minute basis," she said.

Stauffer added 37 kids have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer so far this year, compared to 30 in all of 2017.

The now California-based Roebuck is set to give his time for other causes too. He's hosting the foundation's Hearts of Gold Gala, as well as a veterans event at Allentown Symphony Hall this weekend.

It may seem like a lot but for Roebuck it feels like home.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:49 PM

  • ENE 9 mph
  • 86%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

VIDEO: 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash

VIDEO: 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash

1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash

1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash

Bethlehem planners split on plan to turn a house into financial office

Bethlehem planners split on plan to turn a house into financial office

Students come together to present birthday gift to classmate

Students come together to present birthday gift to classmate

Foster kids in need of winter coats

Foster kids in need of winter coats

Lafayette College dorm plan gets preliminary approval

Lafayette College dorm plan gets preliminary approval

Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors

Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors

Behind the Ballot: Election Analysis

Behind the Ballot: Election Analysis

Sands patron finds lost wallet, keeps $2,000, police say
69 News

Sands patron finds lost wallet, keeps $2,000, police say

State parolee allegedly caught with stolen gun
69 News

State parolee allegedly caught with stolen gun

Coroner called to crash scene on Riverview Drive

Coroner called to crash scene on Riverview Drive

UGI to do roadwork November 8
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

UGI to do roadwork November 8

Vigil to be held at Lehigh University

Vigil to be held at Lehigh University

Communication Systems Inc. bought by KPI Holdings, Inc.

Communication Systems Inc. bought by KPI Holdings, Inc.

WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive

WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive

Dieruff High School to upgrade planetarium

Dieruff High School to upgrade planetarium

Allentown City Council designates $200K for building demolition
69 News

Allentown City Council designates $200K for building demolition

Easton planners grant preliminary approval for College Hill dorms
69 News

Easton planners grant preliminary approval for College Hill dorms

Bethlehem Council sets aside parking fine increases for now
FreeImages.com/Carol Shu

Bethlehem Council sets aside parking fine increases for now

Residents present sludge plant objections to DEP
69 News

Residents present sludge plant objections to DEP

ANIZDA approves project changes
69 News

ANIZDA approves project changes

Montgomery County man writes children's book to inspire others

Montgomery County man writes children's book to inspire others

VIDEO: Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

VIDEO: Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

Possible gas leak forces evacuation of Hellertown strip mall

Possible gas leak forces evacuation of Hellertown strip mall

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem

Scouts begin annual food drive

Scouts begin annual food drive

Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department

Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department

Furry Friends: Animals in Distress

Furry Friends: Animals in Distress

Easton School Board reviews elementary school classroom setup dates

Easton School Board reviews elementary school classroom setup dates

More animals found by Lehigh County Humane Society

More animals found by Lehigh County Humane Society

Police: Man stole at least $10,000 in home improvement fraud
iStock/YinYang

Police: Man stole at least $10,000 in home improvement fraud

Argument allegedly prompts woman to stab man in buttocks

Argument allegedly prompts woman to stab man in buttocks

Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

City of Bethlehem gets its Christmas tree

City of Bethlehem gets its Christmas tree

New playground opens at Bungalow Park in South Whitehall

New playground opens at Bungalow Park in South Whitehall

Police allege man sexually assaults sleeping woman
69 News

Police allege man sexually assaults sleeping woman

Police ask for public's help in Northampton County homicide cold case

Police ask for public's help in Northampton County homicide cold case

Humane Society rescues dozens of animals from Whitehall home

Humane Society rescues dozens of animals from Whitehall home

Whitehall polling place evacuated for smoke inside building

Whitehall polling place evacuated for smoke inside building

Assault suspect seen on video cleaning knife, police allege

Assault suspect seen on video cleaning knife, police allege

Browne edges out Pinsley for Senate seat

Browne edges out Pinsley for Senate seat

Pa. US House: Wild takes 7th District
69 News

Pa. US House: Wild takes 7th District

Lou Barletta fighting uphill battle against Casey

Lou Barletta fighting uphill battle against Casey

Bob Casey feeling confident prior to election

Bob Casey feeling confident prior to election

Dental patients could be at risk for diseases

Dental patients could be at risk for diseases

Susan Wild looking for turnout for victory

Susan Wild looking for turnout for victory

Republican candidate Nothstein hopes to add to resume

Republican candidate Nothstein hopes to add to resume

Voter turnout numbers up in PA

Voter turnout numbers up in PA

Woman dies after hit by minivan outside Forks Township polling place
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Woman dies after hit by minivan outside Forks Township polling place

Man charged in New Year's Day 2018 shooting
69 News

Man charged in New Year's Day 2018 shooting