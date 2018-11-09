Actor with local ties wins award

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - From late night talk show host Jay Leno on HBO's 1996 movie The Late Shift to telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in a Geico commercial, range has never been an issue in Danny Roebuck's 35-year acting career.

His 2017 film Getting Grace takes a comedic and dramatic look at a teenage girl dying of cancer.

"If you don't approach these terrible situations with some humor it's going to eat you alive,?? it's eat you alive," said Roebuck.

He shot the movie in his hometown of Bethlehem.

"The Lehigh Valley chose me. Somehow I ended up here and I think lately it's because God knew I would tell the story of this place," he said of his hometown.

That local promotion led to ArtsQuest awarding him its Pinnacle of the Arts award. The Linny Award's highest honor goes to locals who achieve worldwide creativity but still highlight the local.

"Allows us to showcase what we know to be true to everyone else in the world. The value is the other people want to come here and want to be a part of this," said Jane George of ArtsQuest.

With Getting Grace, Roebuck showcased the range of emotions for those fighting pediatric cancer. The equal parts humor and sadness put the spotlight on an often overlooked disease says Tracey Stauffer of the Lehigh Valley Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Stauffer is the mother of a cancer survivor.

"It gives people who are not in our pediatric cancer community just a little bit of a glimpse of what we deal with on a day to day, minute to minute basis," she said.

Stauffer added 37 kids have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer so far this year, compared to 30 in all of 2017.

The now California-based Roebuck is set to give his time for other causes too. He's hosting the foundation's Hearts of Gold Gala, as well as a veterans event at Allentown Symphony Hall this weekend.

It may seem like a lot but for Roebuck it feels like home.