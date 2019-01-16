Lehigh Valley

After Allentown hit-and-run, neighbors looking for changes

Victim has swelling in his brain

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 05:31 PM EST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 05:31 PM EST

After Allentown hit-and-run, neighbors looking for changes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shayne Torres lives on South 10th Street by Harrison Street.

On Tuesday night, Torres says his friend, who is like his cousin, and his friend's mom were at his house. 

Around 6 p.m., Torres says the boy ran across South 10th to get something from his mom's car.

"When he was coming back across the street, I guess they heard a noise and everybody ran outside and he was in the intersection. I was shocked but there's usually common for accidents to happen. It was just more of like damn he got hit by a car," said Torres.

Torres says after hitting the victim, the driver of the car hit his mother's and brother's cars on the opposite side of the street before taking off down the hill. The boy was then rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital.  

Torres' brother Gabriel Baez spoke to to the victim.

"He's so young and it's crazy because I care about him a lot and I hope he gets better," said Baez.

Karen Cushing lives across the street from Shayne and saw caution tape as she was getting home last night. Cushing says she's tried telling police about speeding issues in the past.

"It's just sad because cars fly through here all the time and nobody takes a care that there could be kids crossing the street or small kids running out in between cars. It's not the first time it's happened and probably won't be the last time," said Cushing.

Torres and Cushing are just a few of the neighbors asking for a permanent solution to be installed at the intersection so something like this doesn't happen again.

"There should be a stop sign because people come flying down the hill, turn around here. I almost got hit by a couple cars freaking walking across. People just flying through this turn," said Torres.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:02 PM

  • W 8 mph
  • -1°
  • 57%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

VIDEO major development planned for Sands Casino site

VIDEO major development planned for Sands Casino site

Appeal filed in 10-year fight over Lower Milford quarry
69 News

Appeal filed in 10-year fight over Lower Milford quarry

Here Come The Mummies, tributes to Billy Joel and Eagles coming to SteelStacks
69 News

Here Come The Mummies, tributes to Billy Joel and Eagles coming to SteelStacks

Allentown warns of travel delays on Lehigh Street later this month
69 News

Allentown warns of travel delays on Lehigh Street later this month

Bethlehem museum offering free admission to workers affected by govt. shutdown

Bethlehem museum offering free admission to workers affected by govt. shutdown

Police officer files suit against Salisbury Township
istock

Police officer files suit against Salisbury Township

Whitehall Township commissioner announces bid for mayor

Whitehall Township commissioner announces bid for mayor

Indoor activities at the Banana Factory

Indoor activities at the Banana Factory

Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Allentown to Savannah

Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Allentown to Savannah

Police find $15K worth of 'Bull' heroin, Allentown man charged

Police find $15K worth of 'Bull' heroin, Allentown man charged

Airline captain to run for Northampton County Council

Airline captain to run for Northampton County Council

Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?
69 News

Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?

Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital

Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital

LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety

LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety

LVIA First Aid Kits

LVIA First Aid Kits

New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
69 News

New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

Plea deal possible in Northampton County animal cruelty case

Plea deal possible in Northampton County animal cruelty case

VIDEO Possible Plea Deal in Animal Cruelty Case

VIDEO Possible Plea Deal in Animal Cruelty Case

LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand

LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand

TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations

TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations

Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital

Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital

TV series credited with spike in thrift shop donations

TV series credited with spike in thrift shop donations

LVEDC seeks to help Valley businesses expand

LVEDC seeks to help Valley businesses expand

VIDEO Developer Nat Hyman Wants to Buy Former Allentown State Hospital

VIDEO Developer Nat Hyman Wants to Buy Former Allentown State Hospital

Drug raid of teen suspect turns up stolen gun, heroin, cocaine, police say

Drug raid of teen suspect turns up stolen gun, heroin, cocaine, police say

Wanted man can't outrun the long arm of the law

Wanted man can't outrun the long arm of the law

2019 Northampton County hotel tax grant awards announced
69 News

2019 Northampton County hotel tax grant awards announced

$25,000 Wells Fargo grant to help more than 1,000 Bethlehem school students
69 News

$25,000 Wells Fargo grant to help more than 1,000 Bethlehem school students

Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave
MGN Image

Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave

The Kindness Project supports local foster families

The Kindness Project supports local foster families

Wanted man allegedly assaults arresting officer
69 News

Wanted man allegedly assaults arresting officer

Lehigh County to take over management of Cedarbrook nursing home
69 News

Lehigh County to take over management of Cedarbrook nursing home

Phantoms fall short on the road in Hershey 5-4

Phantoms fall short on the road in Hershey 5-4

Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

VIDEO Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

VIDEO Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season

Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season

VIDEO Easton Winter Mart Opens for 8th Season

VIDEO Easton Winter Mart Opens for 8th Season

5 years after deadly hit-and-run, police continue searching for leads

5 years after deadly hit-and-run, police continue searching for leads

VIDEO State Police Continue to Seek Leads 5 Years after Deadly Hit and Run

VIDEO State Police Continue to Seek Leads 5 Years after Deadly Hit and Run

Bethlehem police warn residents of phone scam

Bethlehem police warn residents of phone scam

Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem

Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem

VIDEO Party Bus Stolen from Bethlehem Lounge

VIDEO Party Bus Stolen from Bethlehem Lounge

VIDEO Phone Scammer Pretends to be Bethlehem Police

VIDEO Phone Scammer Pretends to be Bethlehem Police

Allentown head-on crash sends wheel, debris flying onto street

Allentown head-on crash sends wheel, debris flying onto street

Car goes up in flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

Car goes up in flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

VIDEO Car Goes up in Flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

VIDEO Car Goes up in Flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

LV Habitat for Humanity dedicates 120th home

LV Habitat for Humanity dedicates 120th home

VIDEO Allentown Head-On Crash Sends Wheel, Debris into Street

VIDEO Allentown Head-On Crash Sends Wheel, Debris into Street