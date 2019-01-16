After Allentown hit-and-run, neighbors looking for changes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shayne Torres lives on South 10th Street by Harrison Street.

On Tuesday night, Torres says his friend, who is like his cousin, and his friend's mom were at his house.

Around 6 p.m., Torres says the boy ran across South 10th to get something from his mom's car.

"When he was coming back across the street, I guess they heard a noise and everybody ran outside and he was in the intersection. I was shocked but there's usually common for accidents to happen. It was just more of like damn he got hit by a car," said Torres.

Torres says after hitting the victim, the driver of the car hit his mother's and brother's cars on the opposite side of the street before taking off down the hill. The boy was then rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Torres' brother Gabriel Baez spoke to to the victim.

"He's so young and it's crazy because I care about him a lot and I hope he gets better," said Baez.

Karen Cushing lives across the street from Shayne and saw caution tape as she was getting home last night. Cushing says she's tried telling police about speeding issues in the past.

"It's just sad because cars fly through here all the time and nobody takes a care that there could be kids crossing the street or small kids running out in between cars. It's not the first time it's happened and probably won't be the last time," said Cushing.

Torres and Cushing are just a few of the neighbors asking for a permanent solution to be installed at the intersection so something like this doesn't happen again.

"There should be a stop sign because people come flying down the hill, turn around here. I almost got hit by a couple cars freaking walking across. People just flying through this turn," said Torres.