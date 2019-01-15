Airline captain to run for Northampton County Council

A Bushkill Township resident plans to announce his candidacy for Northampton County Council.

Korry Franke, a major airline captain and author, will run for councilor of the 4th district, according to a news release.

Franke had planned to launch his campaign Monday night but had to postpone the event due to "unforeseen family circumstances," he said Sunday. A new date has not been announced.

Franke said in the news release he decided to run for council after his experience working with people who were asking the county to move voting away from Butz Elementary School.

Parents voiced safety concerns about using the school as a polling location after the 2017 Election Day shooting of Pennsylvania State Trooper Seth Kelly.

After Kelly was shot on Route 33, all Nazareth Area School District buildings were put on lockdown while police searched for the gunman, however the public continued to have full access to voting at Butz.

Franke was born and raised in Pennsylvania and now lives in Bushkill Township with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

Northampton County Council District 4 includes Lehigh, Moore, Bushkill, Plainfield, Washington, Lower Mt. Bethel, Upper Mt. Bethel and Upper Nazareth townships, as well as Walnutport, Chapman, Bath, Wind Gap, Pen Argyl, Bangor, Roseto, East Bangor and Portland.