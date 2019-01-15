Airline captain to run for Northampton County Council
A Bushkill Township resident plans to announce his candidacy for Northampton County Council.
Korry Franke, a major airline captain and author, will run for councilor of the 4th district, according to a news release.
Franke had planned to launch his campaign Monday night but had to postpone the event due to "unforeseen family circumstances," he said Sunday. A new date has not been announced.
Franke said in the news release he decided to run for council after his experience working with people who were asking the county to move voting away from Butz Elementary School.
Parents voiced safety concerns about using the school as a polling location after the 2017 Election Day shooting of Pennsylvania State Trooper Seth Kelly.
After Kelly was shot on Route 33, all Nazareth Area School District buildings were put on lockdown while police searched for the gunman, however the public continued to have full access to voting at Butz.
Franke was born and raised in Pennsylvania and now lives in Bushkill Township with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.
Northampton County Council District 4 includes Lehigh, Moore, Bushkill, Plainfield, Washington, Lower Mt. Bethel, Upper Mt. Bethel and Upper Nazareth townships, as well as Walnutport, Chapman, Bath, Wind Gap, Pen Argyl, Bangor, Roseto, East Bangor and Portland.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Whitehall Township commissioner announces bid for mayor
Joseph Marx Jr. has served the township in a variety of roles for the past 14 years.Read More »
- Indoor activities at the Banana Factory
- Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Allentown to Savannah
- Police find $15K worth of 'Bull' heroin, Allentown man charged
- Airline captain to run for Northampton County Council
- Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?
- Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Crews repair 2 water main breaks in Berks
- Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death
- Updated Police look to identify man who robbed Turkey Hill
- Updated Whitehall Township commissioner announces bid for mayor
- Mayor's vetoes stand after Reading City Council vote
- New Jersey AG appeals PennEast pipeline eminent domain ruling
- Berks Olivet Boys & Girls Club receives award for theatre program
- Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Allentown to Savannah
- Police find $15K worth of 'Bull' heroin, Allentown man charged
- Wolf prepares to start second term as Pennsylvania governor