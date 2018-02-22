Allentown Arts Commission announces Artist-in-Residence program

iStock

ALLENTOWN, PA. - The Allentown Arts Commission announced a public artist call for its Artist-in-Residence program.

The program aims to artistically engage the community by fostering inclusiveness and celebrating diversity.

Artists of all genres are encouraged to submit a proposal to the Allentown Arts Commission between Feb. 19 and March 19 for projects to be completed by the end of the year. Genres can include visual, music, theater, dance, literary and digital.

Eligible artists must live, work or study in Allentown.

Five projects will be awarded based on artist experience and project scope. Two $4,500 grants will be awarded to artists at the earliest stages of their career. Two $9,000 grants are to be awarded to established artists and one $18,000 grant will be awarded to a professional artist who has reached an advanced level of achievement for their work.

Community Meetings for interested artists will be held during the month of March:



Thursday, March 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CADCA Offices at 523 N. 7th Street.

Sunday, March 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Theater at 514 at 527 19 th Street.

Thursday, March 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Baum School of Art at 510 Linden Street.

Please RSVP yourattendance to Deborah Rabinsky at Deborah@culturalcoalitionofallentown.org.