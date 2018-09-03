Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Above the Rest Barber Shop in Allentown offered free haircuts on Sunday to local kids getting ready to go back to school.
The owner, William Navedo, also gave away over 200 backpacks filled with school supplies.
"The kids' faces -- I see a little kid open up the book bag and he sees the stuff in it and it's priceless," he said.
Priceless for Navedo -- who buys the supplies out of pocket -- and for the families he's helping.
