Allentown City Council designates $200K for building demolition
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council designated $200,000 to demolish a building owned by developer Nat Hyman during Wednesday night's meeting. The vote was 5-1, with President Roger MacLean dissenting.
With the vote, the legislative body reassigned $1 million that was initially allocated to the emergency cleanup.
The $200,000 amount is far less than the $1.25 million city officials initially thought they'd need to gut the building, located at 418 N. Franklin St., which was damaged by fire.
The issue has proven to be a political hot potato and on Wednesday night Councilman Edward Zucal said that he had spoken with Hyman, who told him that he could have the building demolished for $150,000. Zucal questioned whether the city made much if any effort to work with Hyman.
"Negotiation 101," Zucal said. "If you want to communicate with someone, you talk to them."
Hyman, the Republican candidate for mayor in 2017, has expressed interest in challenging Mayor Ray O'Connell in 2019.
In defending their actions, Leonard Lightner, the city's director of community and economic development, said the city and Hyman's attorneys had been in continual communication throughout the demolition process. Lightner told the council that Hyman never mentioned a $150,000 offer. Further, Lightner explained, the city's definition of the word "demolition" and Hyman's definition of the word were probably different.
"We can't really compare apples to apples," he said.
Lightner added that the city "did not rush into it," as some residents in attendance during the meeting alleged. The city had hired a contractor to do the demolition, under the assumption that it would be cleared by Hyman.
"We are looking at the best way of saving money," Lightner said.
Councilman Courtney Robinson was absent from the meeting.
