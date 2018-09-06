Allentown City Council dismisses civil service amendments

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council rejected a bill to amend the Civil Service Board rules during Wednesday night's meeting. The vote was 5-2 with President Roger MacLean and Vice President Candida Affa voting in the minority.

After the vote, MacLean said with disgust and disbelief that "for all our talk about public safety we just handcuffed them."

The legislation – Bill 56 – would have revised automatic disqualifiers during the hiring process for Allentown police officers and firefighters. While there were only three amendments to the rules, the third created the friction. It stated that an individual applying for the position of captain "shall have a minimum of five years of experience as a sergeant in his or her respective grade and 12 years of service with the Allentown Police Department."

‘Like everyone else’

During a public comment session an individual requested the resignation of Councilman Courtney Robinson. The individual, Don Ringer, accused Robinson of personal financial mismanagement for alleged incidents of fiscal delinquency. It was Ringer's contention Robinson was not fit to vote on the city's finances.

The request instigated various verbal exchanges between Ringer and the legislative body, although Robinson did not respond. Councilman Julio Guridy told Ringer that his accusations were inappropriate for the public comment session. Seconds later MacLean said Ringer was out of order and his comments should cease.

A few seconds later Ringer returned to his seat, but did not sit in it, instead choosing to stand.

MacLean, who is control of council chambers during a city council meeting, told Ringer to sit down.

Ringer continued to stand. O'Connell then instructed an Allentown police officer on duty in council chambers to make Ringer sit down. A few seconds later Ringer was removed from council chambers by the Allentown police officer for his conduct.

Robinson, who said his reputation was being besmirched, then made a speech.

"There was a time when I was unemployed and there was a period where I fell behind on my rent by five days," the councilman said. He continued by saying there was another time "when my mother was in the hospital without health insurance and I had to buy her medication and take care of her. So yes, like every other person in this city who made the choice of 'do I put food on the table or do I pay the electric bill or do I pay the cell phone bill?' I had to make those choices and sometimes I have fallen behind, like everyone else. … Yes, I've had parking tickets. Every one of us has had parking tickets."

The councilman continued by saying that if having struggled financially precludes his service on city council he would resign.

"The city that I fight for everyday is one of working men and women, working people, who have struggles,” Robinson said. “Working people who do the best they can to get ahead."

MacLean responded by saying a resignation was unnecessary as the voters of Allentown had elected him.

Affa then read aloud from council rules, which stipulate that courtesy of the floor does not permit individuals to make personal attacks on other individuals.

Other news

The council tabled a vote on the appointment of Alan Jennings to the Allentown Housing Authority. The deferment was the result of comments made during a public comment session by a resident, James Whitney, who alleged that Jennings had willfully misrepresented himself on the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley's 990 application to the federal government. This alleged misrepresentation centered around a question on the form which asked whether the group had ever dispensed a grant to its own staff.

The council and Mayor Ray O'Connell did not confer or deny Whitney's contentions, but did vote to investigate the matter. The vote was 5-0 with two abstentions from Guridy and Councilwoman Cynthia Mota.