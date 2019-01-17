Allentown City Council sticks with 27 percent tax hike

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Property taxes for the city of Allentown are going up 27 percent this year. Mayor Ray O'Connell said the reason is simple – the city is broke.

"We are in bad shape. This city is in bad shape," O'Connell said while assessing Allentown's finances during Wednesday night's City Council meeting.

It wasn't what the property owners who wanted the rate lowered hoped to hear, but there's nothing O'Connell or City Council can do to change that fact even if they wanted. That's because the Home Rule Charter doesn't allow either of them to reopen the budget that became law a few seconds before midnight Dec. 16 when O'Connell vetoed a City Council budget that would have made expenditure cuts and lowered the tax increase on city residents.

The ship, known as the 2019 budget with a 27 percent tax hike, has sailed.

"The people can't afford it," Lou Hershman said. Hershman is a former city councilman and city controller, and had started a petition to reopen the budget. "It's impossible for them (the people) to believe."

"A 27 percent tax increase is crazy," resident Becky Kiss said. "… A 27 percent tax increase is crazy on top of the water fee and now the stormwater fee."

"I urge the mayor to reopen the budget for a fully transparent audit," resident David Melman, an attorney, said.

"It's not good for the community," resident James Whitney said of the tax hike.

"We need these taxes," Councilwoman Candida Affa said. "… I can't find anywhere to cut."

Affa, along with Councilman Courtney Robinson, voted against the modified council budget approved Dec. 11 that O'Connell ultimately vetoed. In explaining her vote, Affa said anyone can say "cut expenses," but that is much easier said than done. For example, cutting the budget would require cutting public safety services. The city, she said, could use more police officers, not less.

"I couldn't find anything to cut to keep you guys safe," she said.

Councilman Julio Guridy, said he did everything he could to cut the budget during budget season from Nov. 1 though Dec. 15, but now it was too late. He added that he had offered no less than 12 amendments to lower the tax increase to no avail. He placed part of the blame for that on the citizens themselves. The councilman said very few people in attendance Wednesday night took any interest in their government.

"People didn't come," he said as the reason the council couldn't budge the mayor. "… We are here to represent the people."

Another resident, Patrick Palmer, told Guridy "people shouldn't have to come here." Rather, he suggested, the council "should go out into the streets" and ask residents their views on such a large tax hike. He said the opinions of many residents would ultimately be ignored even if they did show up.

"A lot of people didn't think that (a 27 percent tax increase) was going to happen," Councilwoman Cynthia Mota said. "… This is going to hurt a lot of people."

President Roger MacLean and Councilman Edward Zucal asked O'Connell about giving tax credits based on income. There was no legal opinion given Wednesday night if that was even possible.

O'Connell only said that he would look at expenditures and look at revenues throughout the year. He said that the city is allowed to reduce expenses throughout the year if possible.

O'Connell's focus Wednesday night was not on the past, but on the future. He noted the city is participating in an Early Intervention Program, which is a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania program that will provide financial advice on how to strategically cut expenses.

In other news, MacLean was re-elected to the position of president by a 4-3 vote. Guridy was elected to vice president by that same margin. He will replace Affa in the role.

In other business, the city hired Edward Elam as a police patrolman at a base salary of $59,036 per year. Nelson Diaz was reappointed to the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority and Thomas Shaughnessy to the Allentown Industrial and Commercial Development Authority. Both terms expires Jan. 1, 2024.