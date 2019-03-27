Allentown City Hall event celebrates Women's History Month
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A special event at Allentown City Hall on Saturday celebrated Women's History Month.
The one-day program featured seminars, inspirational talks and roundtable discussions.
The goal was to bring women together to talk about issues important to them. The event highlighted issues such as education, health and economic empowerment.
"City Hall is the center of power, legislative power in Allentown... so there's something very symbolic about coming into this house, our house, to talk about issues that impact women, to engage on issues, conversations," said organizer Ngozi Bell.
The event also featured an awards presentation celebrating women who work to better their communities.
