Allentown crews face task of clearing roads before Sunday deep-freeze

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the storm comes to an end Sunday morning, crews face the task of getting roads cleared before a deep freeze kicks in.

The temperature will plummet during the afternoon and night, all the way down to single digits.

That has officials worried about a flash freeze.

In Allentown, some 50 trucks will be out in hopes of getting the city's streets cleared Sunday before they freeze over.

Residents are asked to clear sidewalks and driveways before temperatures plummet Sunday.