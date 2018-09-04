Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the Allentown Fair closed for its 166th year, an emotional sendoff was given to a woman who's been at the forefront of the fair for nearly 40 of those years.
A surprise retirement ceremony was held for marketing director and talent buyer Bonnie Brosious.
She's booked dozens of big name acts for the grandstand.
Brosious says she'll miss the thousands of people she's worked with at the fair over the years.
"The thing is they're so passionate about what they do. We're part of something that started in the 19th century so it's easy to get caught up in that, that you're part of something bigger than yourself and it makes it real special," she said.
