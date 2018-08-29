Allentown Fair features 'Farm to Table' cooking series
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It is the second day of The Great Allentown Fair and one hit at this year's event is the "Farm to Table" cooking series.
Local chefs are getting the chance to show off their skills in front of a live audience.
A good number of people have gathered to watch chefs cook in front of them all day long.
Whether it's beating the heat outside or simply being a foodie, the crowd has been loving this display.
For chef Cristian Gonzalez, being front and center is a place he admits is not in his comfort zone.
"Normally, I'm really shy and I don't talk that much," said Gonzalez. "I usually let my food do the talking."
But the "Farm to Table" cooking series allows Gonzalez to show off his strength while working on his weakness.
This afternoon, Gonzalez served up Spasso with homemade sauerkraut and sausage with mustard sauce.
"We use local ingredients. We use as fresh as possible and we're doing it at a high volume," said Gonzalez.
Something very appetizing to local foodies Pat York and Veronica Hall.
"I love the cooking. I love listening to what they're doing and the fruits and vegetables that they're using," said York.
"It's amazing to me how some people have the knack to bake and cook and I love to cook but I can't cook or bake like this," said Hall.
For Gonzalez, who has also competed and won the fair's Iron Chef contest, it's a win-win to see the reaction people have to his food.
"So when people are like 'hey, what if you were to do this?' and then I'm like 'sweet.' Then it's just like fireworks and ideas everywhere," said Gonazalez.
Speaking of fireworks, while Gonzalez won the Iron Chef Competition two years ago, he lost last year and he's hoping to get his title back this weekend.
