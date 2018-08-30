Allentown Fair holds Military Day for veterans

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a sense of American pride at the Great Allentown Fair on Thursday.

Steve Brosky served his country and now shares his account, through song.

"This is a song I wrote called 'Vietnam Blues,'" Brosky said. "The song isn't necessarily about being in Vietnam, it's more or less coming home from Vietnam and the country wasn't very receptive to the veterans coming home at that time."

The vet's ballad is fitting for Military Day at the fairgrounds.

Grounds that have its own tie to war.

The fairgrounds transformed for two years into Camp Crane while the U.S. battled in World War I.

It became a training ground for college students who wanted to serve without seeing battle on the West Front. The Grandstand was transformed into the mess room. Meals were served there. Men also slept there.

When the war was over, the fairgrounds returned to what it is today. The summer-end festival was re-launched and is now in its 166th year.

Free admission continues all night Thursday for people who served or are serving.