Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As summer comes to an end so does the Great Allentown Fair, but it's going out with a bang.
"Cars bumping, crashing right into each other. You know people love it," said Jessica Ciecwisz with the Allentown fair.
The annual Demolition Derby took center stage Monday night at the Grandstand and the drivers are ready.
"I feel great. Hopefully, I can win something," said driver Todd Pickett.
"Nothing like it, especially if there's another guy out there and comes in and hits you. You want to go back in and hit them harder," said driver Carl Altemose.
Some shared their secrets to winning with 69 News.
"For the beginning, just go in there and take a couple hits and see what it's going to be like and see who's hitting hard and who's not and try and survive until the end," said Altemose.
"Just get in the zone and make good hits," said Pickett.
But before the crashing and smashing begins, the derby opens with a special act by the Xpogo stunt team.
Michael Mena will attempt to flip over this Derby car.
"I've done front flips over a lot of cars. I've done front flips over Mini Coopers and Audis and BMWs, but this is about twice as wide as any of those cars," said Mena.
The Demo Derby is in its 31st year at the fair and is a long-standing tradition and crowd pleaser.
"It's a family sport. It's something that's unpredictable and people like seeing crashing cars," said J&J Derby Demolitions Owner Michael Rauenzahn.
