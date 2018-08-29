Allentown Fire Department holds demonstrations for city officials
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Battling structure fires may come to mind when you think of members of Allentown's Fire Department.
Many are also involved in special highly trained teams. On Wednesday, some of those teams showed area politicians the importance of their financial support.
"There is more hazardous material on the road than people realize," said Allentown Hazmat head Michael Matchette.
From a high-rise rescue, to a chemical leak, to disengaging a bomb.
"Potential for incidents exists every day," he said.
Members of the Allentown Fire Department's Special Teams, which include technical rescue, hazmat, and bomb squad, answer the call.
"We work every day of the year through rain, sleet, snow and humidity," said bomb squad member Chad Ege.
At least on Wednesday at the Mack South Training Center in front of area politicians, some saw the view usually reserved for our local heroes as they zipped up in hazmat suits and bomb squad gear.
The goal being as much about funding as facing your fears.
"Equipment isn't cheap. It's very expensive. It's just another route to show them what is needed," said Allentown Fire Chief James Wehr.
Local funding for the department had been a source of contention and disagreement between former Mayor Ed Pawlowski and the fire department.
Former Chief Lee Laubach contends these special teams are underfunded.
However, the fire department has high hopes that will change with the current mayor.
For them, it's safety and security you can't put a price on.
The Underwater Rescue team performed as well at Mack pool.
The goal?
Let those who control the purse strings know just how vital those funds are.
