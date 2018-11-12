Allentown firefighters respond to reported oil sheen on Lehigh River
Sheen spotted near Adams Island
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown firefighters responded to the Lehigh River Monday morning for what appeared to be an oil slick near Adams Island.
The Allentown Fire Department was dispatched to the river for a report of an oil sheen. Firefighters believed it was related to a similar issue a few days ago, originating from a construction site along Route 22.
The fire department reports that the sheen spotted on the river was a fresh leak originating from hydraulic lines on construction equipment along Route 22. The department reports that the hydraulic fluid is actually mineral oil and is not hazardous.
Firefighters placed oil booms and pads in the river to clean up as much of the fluid as they can.
