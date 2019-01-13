Allentown head-on crash sends wheel, debris flying onto street
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A head-on crash in Allentown sent a wheel and debris flying onto Front Street.
It happened just before midnight Friday in the 900 block of the street.
Crews were seen cutting into one of the vehicles to get someone out.
At this point, there's no word on how many people were hurt or what may have led to the crash.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds
A colorful display in Lehigh County is lighting the Philadelphia Eagles' "road to victory."Read More »
- Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season
- 5 years after deadly hit and run, police continue searching for leads
- Bethlehem police warn residents of phone scam
- Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem
- Allentown head-on crash sends wheel, debris flying onto street
- Car goes up in flames on I-78 in Lehigh County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Berks County Eagles fans hoping team marches over Saints
- Man's wheelchair stolen, police secure him a replacement chair
- State police warning residents about federal shutdown scams
- Police searching for person they say stole cash register at gas station
- Crews battle flames at Luzerne County apartment building
- Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds
- Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season
- 5 years after deadly hit and run, police continue searching for leads
- Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem
- Douglass Township police search for men who stole $1,000 in distraction scam