Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you keep taking from savings, eventually the money is going to run out and it will be time to replace it.

"It's just time for us to, we have to bite the bullet because we're financially in a distress mode," said Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell.

During the announcement of his 2019 budget Monday night, O'Connell told council a property tax increase will help replenish the cash reserves.

The increase would be 1.5 mils, meaning a home valued at $150,000 and a land value of $20,000 would pay an extra $240 a year.

It would be the first property tax increase in the Queen City since 2005.

A tough pill to swallow for some people in lower income brackets and for senior citizens.

Over the years former mayor Ed Pawlowski balanced the budget using cash reserves, according to O'Connell. A total of $11 million was used from reserves from 2015 to 2018.

O'Connell concedes that he signed off on those budgets as a member of city council, but says revenues the city expected to increase have stayed flat.

"I think this is a move that has to be done to make the city solvent financially," he said.

The question city council has to weigh is: Will higher taxes cause some people to lose their homes?

Now this is just a proposal. Over the next six weeks, Allentown City Council will hold meetings with each department and then pass a final budget Dec. 5.

However, some are very clear that no matter what, there will be some sort of tax increase in the city.