Allentown lawyer announces candidacy for Lehigh County Judge

69 News Photo courtesy William Ehrlich

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown attorney William Ehrlich is running for the vacancy on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas in the May 21st primary election.

Ehrlich will formally declare his candidacy at a public announcement at the Lehigh County Bar Association on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m.

Ehrlich, 59, has practiced law in Allentown with attorney Kevin T. Fogerty since 1996. Ehrlich’s practice focuses on a broad range of civil trial work, including business and contract disputes and construction cases.

Ehrlich was a Lehigh County juvenile dependency attorney from 1999 to 2001. In 2009 and 2010, Ehrlich served as the legal assistant to the judge appointed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to oversee the investigation into the Luzerne County “kids for cash” juvenile court scandal.

Ehrlich was born and raised outside of Reading in Berks County. He received his undergraduate degree from Yale University and his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in Philadelphia.

Ehrlich began his legal career in 1986 as a law clerk for a New Jersey appellate judge. He then worked for two years for a United States District Court Judge in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, followed by three and a half years as an Assistant Public Defender in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Ehrlich said he is running for the judicial position “because the quality of our legal system depends on the ability and experience of our judges. I believe that my extensive experience with a broad range of trial matters – both civil and criminal – during more than 30 years as an attorney, along with my academic background, will allow me to make a positive contribution to Lehigh County citizens when they have matters before the Court.”

Ehrlich has been active in Scouting, previously serving as the Pack Committee Chairman for Cub Scout Pack 71, Macungie. He was an Eagle Scout.

Additionally, Ehrlich has been a youth lacrosse coach for the Lower Macungie Youth Association. Ehrlich and his wife live in Lower Macungie Township. They have two college-age children.