Allentown man facing homicide charges after Upper Macungie factory shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a four-week investigation, police in Lehigh County have made an arrest in an Upper Macungie Township homicide.

Officials with the Lehigh County District Attorney's office said Gustavo Velez, of Allentown, was arrested at his home in the 1300 block of Chew Street Saturday morning.

Velez is facing criminal homicide and felony gun charges in relation to the February 24th death of Nestor Luis Ortiz DeLeon, 44, of Allentown.

DeLeon died after being shot in the head at Customized Distribution Services located at 8400 Industrial Boulevard, Breinigsville in Upper Macungie Township.

Officials with the Lehigh County DA's office said DeLeon was an employee C.D.S. They said Velez shot him as he reported for work.

Investigators said they used surveillance and phone records to place Velez at the scene.

The Allentown Police Department Emergency Response Team assisted Upper Macungie Township Police and county detectives with Saturday's arrest.

Velez is currently in Lehigh County Prison.