Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 06:21 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man says he experienced his "worst nightmare" when his two dogs went missing. Both are back with him now thanks to a local animal shelter that did some detective work.

Leonard French lives and works out of his house in Allentown with his two dogs, Niko and Ilsa.

"They are my canine companions. My friends, my buddies," says French.

During the day, French says the dogs stay in the backyard. 

"I don't like to keep my collars on my dogs when they're just hanging out at home," says French.

But last Tuesday morning, the dogs disappeared.

"Basically my worst nightmare has happened," says French.

He noticed the lock on his gate was broken, so he called police.

"After that, I printed up flyers. I started posting them around," says French.

A short while later, he received a pair of calls. Niko, a three-year-old golden retriever, was safe at a shelter in Northampton.

Ilsa, an eight-year-old German shepherd, was at Peaceable Kingdom in Whitehall Township, but there was more to the story. 

"Apparently there was a couple, a man and a woman, who were walking their own pitbull and then they also had Ilsa on a shoe-string leash," says French.

A worker there said the couple tried to pass the dog off as their own and asked for a leash. Employees sensed something was up and scanned Ilsa's microchip confirming the dog's true owner.

In a statement the shelter said, "We don't know the intentions of the people who had Ilsa but sadly, many similar situations do not end in pets being reunited with their families. Microchipping is very important and making sure the microchip is registered with up to date information."

Peaceable Kingdom returned Ilsa to Leonard who set up a GoFundMe to show his appreciation. Leonard says he doesn't plan on going after the couple that had his dog. 

"We were able to raise some money to say thanks and everybody lives happily ever after," says French.

