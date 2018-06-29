Allentown man sentenced to up to 60 years in XBox killing
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man could spend up to 60 years in prison for the robbery and fatal shooting of a teenager over a video game system.
Lehigh County Judge Maria Dantos on Friday sentenced Alonso A. Blue to 20 to 40 years on a single count of third-degree murder and 10 to 20 years on a single count of robbery. She ordered that Blue serve the sentences consecutively.
Blue pleaded guilty in May to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old George Concepcion inside a Nagle Street home in April 2017.
Allentown police were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of North Nagle Street about 11 p.m. April 12 to investigate a reported shooting. Authorities found Concepcion on the living room shot in the torso.
Medical personnel took the teen to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead almost two hours later.
Witnesses told investigators that Concepcion had been selling an XBox One on Facebook and through an OfferUp account, according to court records. A witness reported that Concepcion had been speaking with someone through what she believed was Facebook Messenger, according to records.
She told police she saw a man later identified as Blue speaking with the victim a few minutes later and inspecting a game controller. The witness reported hearing gunshots moments later and allegedly saw Blue running from the home carrying the XBox.
Police said they found a Chicago Bulls hat inside the house that investigators believed belonged to Blue.
Authorities inspected the victim’s Facebook account the next day and found a Messenger chat about selling the XBox with a user identified as “Zoey.” Investigators were then able to use Concepcion’s iPhone to review his Facebook account, which showed a more detailed version of the conversation. It also revealed a Facebook user name “Zoey Bang” and a profile picture, police said.
The detective recognized Blue during his time as a school resource officer at Raub Middle School. Police said a review of the Instagram page for “Zoey Bang” revealed a photo of Blue wearing the same type of hat found at Concepcion’s home.
After police arrested Blue on an unrelated matter, he allegedly admitted to showing up at the victim’s house to purchase the XBox. He allegedly told police that he “tussled” with the victim, picked up a gun and fired.
Blue told police he ran out of the house, dumping the gun and the XBox in a garbage bin.
