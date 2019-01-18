Allentown mayor, council members comment after state of the city address

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Ray O' Connell gave his first state of the city address Friday afternoon.

He talked about continued development downtown, crime rates and perhaps the most controversial issue since he took office: the budget.

O'Connell talked for about half an hour. He hit on achievements like drops in crime. But also couldn't ignore what may be the most talked about moment of his career as mayor: the 27 percent property tax hike.

In an address before business people, fellow politicians, and community activists, O' Connell delivered his first state of the city, a round up of city accomplishments and challenges looking back and ahead.

A win-dwindling crime.

"The serious crime rate in Allentown is down. Homicides fell dramatically from 2017," O' Connell said.

He also talked about plans to beef up the IT team following last year's security breach at city hall, and a plan to make sure all city pools are open next year by adding a new position and increasing lifeguard wages.

O'Connell was clearly aware of the elephant in the room, his decision to impose a 27 percent property tax hike.

O'Connell defended the decision, saying the prior administration was depleting reserve money to avoid increasing taxes year after year.

He was a city councilman when some of those budgets were approved.

When asked by WFMZ's Jamie Stover if council should have been watching more closely how those budgets were being paid for over the years, O' Connell said "Possibly. But anytime a mayor brings to city council a no tax increase, you get a sigh of relief, say ok, and sometimes city council isn't versed enough on the details in what is there."

Council members Darryl Hendricks and Candida Affa said another positive looking forward is better dialogue in city hall after scandal with the prior administration pushed them to question more.

"We have a lot more oversight than we had before," Hendricks said.

"We're going to have to keep very careful about scrutinizing all those bills that come before us."

"There's a lot more communication, more understanding, more transparency, there's a lot more that council can work with and understand," Affa said.

O Connell said another goal is to bring more business into Allentown.

He said 400 new ones came in last year.

He wasn't aware how many closed.