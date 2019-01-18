Allentown mayor to give State of the City address
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell is set to deliver the State of the City address Friday.
The program, put on by the Allentown Chamber of Commerce, starts at noon.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild will deliver opening remarks.
Watch the speech live here at WFMZ.com starting at noon.
