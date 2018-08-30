Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Allentown NAACP group is urging minorities to be careful with how they interact with police in one part of Lehigh County.
It's a warning South Whitehall Township officials call "unwarranted" to police officers.
Vice President Tony Phillips with the NAACP Allentown Branch said his organization is concerned the South Whitehall Township Police Department does not know how to properly deal with people of color.
"You have to come with a new perspective from a new paradigm. You got to change what it is because it's not working," said Phillips.
That's why the NAACP put out its travel advisory which asks minorities to "exercise heightened caution... and to take all measures to avoid any confrontations or interactions with police."
"What we wanted to do is make sure when people come to the [Lehigh] Valley or they're going to Dorney Park, that they're aware they can be put in a situation where they could be at harm," said Phillips.
Phillips says two recent incidents have stuck with the advocacy group.
The first happened on Father's Day when a black Philadelphia school teacher was stopped by an armed Dorney Park security officer because he fit the description of someone who was said to be going through purses and bags.
"He had just come off a ride and the officers took him in, demanding he go to the security office and the South Whitehall Township police came and from there a citation was issued for someone who didn't do anything," said Phillips.
The second involves 44-year-old Joseph Santos who was shot and killed by Officer Jonathan Roselle after police received several calls about a man jumping on and damaging cars near Dorney Park.
Officer Roselle was charged with voluntary manslaughter following the shooting.
South Whitehall Township issued a statement in response saying in part, that its police department "does not discriminate against minorities" and the travel advisory "is inaccurate and unwarranted, and improperly denigrates the men and women of the police department."
Dorney Park released a statement Thursday evening:
“We are aware of the document issued by NAACP Allentown Branch. We want to assure everyone that all are welcome at Dorney Park, and we invite everyone to join us as we celebrate the last official days of the summer and launch our popular fall events.”
