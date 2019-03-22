Allentown police officer has unusual partner

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Ask anybody on any police force, and they'll tell you how important it is to have a partner. Captain Glenn Granitz with the Allentown Police Department has an unusual one.

"This is what the police department is all about," Victoria Cieri said.

Cieri lives in downtown Allentown, where she says she doesn't always feel safe.

This past December she got so fed up with some things happening in her neighborhood that she wrote the police an email.

"And I figured, 'oh I'll never hear a word from this,'" Cieri said.

On Christmas Day, however, Cieri heard back from police.

"I get an email from Capt. Granitz and he was like 'I'm here and I care!'" Cieri said.

"I was at home with my wife and my kids, and I read this and I'm like, I can't imagine if I was going through that," Granitz told 69 News.

He listened to her.

He came to visit, then he addressed her concerns, because this unlikely new friend understood exactly where she was coming from.

"I grew up in a row home approximately one block from here, and I know how noise travels in a row home," Granitz said.

He's been part of the police department for 17 years, but he's been part of Allentown his whole life.

He's the police officer who pops into classrooms in jeans and a t-shirt, with his wife or his mom, or pops in to find out what's bothering a neighbor.

"He has plenty of other important things to do, than little old me, sitting in this area," Cieri said.

"I remember thinking, 'man this lady seems like she's really something,'" Granitz said.

Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben says he's thankful, and proud of all his officers who do this kind of work everyday, work which is often overlooked.

"We're all human beings and after a while you tire of it, when something like this comes along, and when someone makes an effort to show what we really do out there, it's much appreciated," Alsleben said.

"We don't get many calls for birthday parties or 'hey we're having a good day over here,' that's not police work. But what we're finding is, the more we're able to interact with the men and women of our community, the more that we find out we have in common," Granitz said.